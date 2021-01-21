Winning numbers in $730 million Powerball jackpot announced

This week is the first time both the Powerball and Mega Millions lottery jackpots have topped $700 million.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The video above about odds of winning Powerball and Mega Millions was published in October 2018.

Thanks to math and bad luck, lottery players had another shot at a giant jackpot Wednesday night as a $730 million Powerball prize was on the line.

The Powerball jackpot was the fifth-largest ever, and came only a day after nobody won the even-larger Mega Millions prize, which now stands at $970 million.

The winning Powerball numbers Wednesday night, according to multiple reports, were 40-53-60-68-69. The Powerball was 22. It was not immediately announced if a jackpot-winning ticket had been sold.

This week is the first time both lottery jackpots have topped $700 million. The biggest prize was a $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot won by three people in 2016.

No one has won either of the jackpots since mid-September, allowing the prizes to grow steadily for months. Such a long stretch without a winner is rare but also reflects the incredibly small odds of winning — one in 292.2 million for Powerball and one in 302.5 million for Mega Millions.

Maryland lottery spokeswoman Carole Gentry said Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing saw $260 million in sales, resulting in 36% of all possible number combinations being covered.

The prizes listed are for winners who choose an annuity option, paid over 30 years. Most winners opt for cash prizes, which for Mega Millions would be $716.3 million and $546 million for Powerball.

Those prizes also would be subject to federal taxes, and most states would take a cut as well.