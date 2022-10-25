Amazon will offer a new payment method by Black Friday

Venmo is usually used to send money between people, but it's branching out to with ways to pay businesses.

NEW YORK — Amazon is rolling out a feature that allows shoppers to pay for items using their Venmo accounts.

The option to pay with Venmo will be available for select Amazon.com customers beginning on Tuesday, the e-commerce giant said in a news release. By Black Friday — the day after Thanksgiving — it will be available nationally.

Venmo is largely known for peer-to-peer transactions, but it has been expanding its offering to allow payments to businesses.

Amazon’s move to offer more payment options comes as sluggish sales numbers have pushed the company to put brakes on its warehouse expansion plans. Retailers have also been more skittish about the holiday shopping season, and are offering more discounts to clear out their bloated inventories and lure in inflation-hit consumers.