Mother of Louie Schneider denied appeal in abuse case custody battle

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — A court of appeals sides with a lower court, saying a Saline County mother lost temporary custody of her son because the courts believe he was in serious danger of abuse and neglect.
There have been no criminal charges filed in this case.
Kristy Schneider was the adopted mother, who we profiled on THV11, as her 9-year-old son Louie went through medical treatments, and at one point, was even put in hospice care.
In December of last year, the court had DHS remove the boy from the home of Kristy and her husband Eric Schneider.
The lower court said, he was subjected to a type of abuse called "Munchausen syndrome by proxy" — being made sick, on purpose, by his caregivers.
It also found he was deprived of "necessary nutrition" and medical care, and that parents were dishonest with his doctors.
The findings also show that within days of being in DHS custody, the boy got out of his wheel-chair and his health greatly improved.
Today, the appeals court issued an opinion saying the circuit court was correct, when it made those findings. The court also found that Erik played in a role in it.
Again we want to note neither Kristy or Erik face any charges in this case. We reached out to the Schneiders and DHS and neither would comment on this ruling.