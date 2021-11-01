Walmart to appeal federal verdict in Ohio opioid accountability lawsuit

Walmart says they are not to blame for the opioid crisis gripping the nation.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart and pharmacy competitors Walgreens and CVS said they are not to blame for the opioid crisis gripping the nation. Meanwhile, a federal jury in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio did find the pharmacy chains liable in a verdict rendered Tuesday (Nov. 23).

The counties of Lake and Trumbull Ohio sued the pharmacies for the ongoing distribution of opioids in their jurisdictions that plaintiffs said caused hundreds of overdoses and cost the counties more than $1 billion.

The pharmacy chains were told by the court they will pay damages to be decided by U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland in late April or May 2022.