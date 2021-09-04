Walmart partners with Fayetteville Church to host community vaccination event

Walmart has partnered up with St. James Church in Fayetteville to hold a vaccination event for the community on Sunday.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Walmart has partnered up with St. James Church in Fayetteville to hold a vaccination event for the community on Sunday (April 11).

The event will be held at the church parking lot at 764 W North St. from noon to 4 p.m Sunday.

Walmart’s Mobile Wellness Truck will be on-site along with its pharmacists to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one shot.

The clinic is open to the community and appointments will be required. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is only authorized for ages 18 and older. Those people can make an appointment by calling 833-886-0023 and pressing option 3.

No insurance is required but, patients are asked to bring their insurance card if they have one. There is no cost to receive the vaccine.

This event is one of the eight vaccine events being conducted by Walmart in Northwest Arkansas.

Walmart says its Mobile Wellness program is to expand its Health and Wellness efforts across the country.

"As part of these events and in addition to the vaccine clinic, the Mobile Wellness program will generate education and awareness of Walmart’s wellness services, in tandem with the program sponsor products from Clorox, Kleenex, and GSK.