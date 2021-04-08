Fort Smith, Bentonville Walmarts hosting drive-thru coronavirus vaccine clinics

The clinic is open to the community. Making an appointment is recommended, but Walmart says they will be accepting those without one.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Walmart announced Thursday (April 8) that two drive-thru Covid-19 vaccine clinics would occur at the Supercenter parking lots in Fort Smith and Bentonville this April.

The Moderna vaccine will be administered at the clinics. The second dose appointment will be made while receiving the first dose.

Walmart initially announced it would be administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. After news that Johnson and Johnson vaccines could be causing blood clots in rare cases, Walmart announced it would be switching to the Moderna vaccine.

Fort Smith - Walmart Supercenter 2100 N 62nd St.

Wednesday, April 14, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 17, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Bentonville - Walmart Supercenter 1205 SE Moberly Lane

Thursday, April 15, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Monday, April 19, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Walmart pharmacists will be on-site to administer the vaccine.

The clinics are open to the community.

Appointments are recommended and can be made by calling 833-886-0023, press option 4. Walmart says drive-ups without appointments will also be accepted while doses of the vaccine are available.

The vaccines will be administered to Arkansans 18 and older.

Insurance will not be required to get a shot, and there is no cost to receive the vaccine. Walmart is still asking that participants bring insurance and identification cards.