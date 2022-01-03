Walmart employees allowed to return to the home office

Bentonville streets are expected to get crowded again with thousands of Walmart employees returning to the home office for the first time in nearly two years.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — This week, thousands of Walmart associates returned to the home office for the first time in two years.

“Frankly we’re really excited about the prospect of being together,” said Walmart Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer, Donna Morris.

Morris says except for Walmart’s product teams; all associates are welcomed back to the home office.

“People actually do you want to get back together,” Morris. “They do want to restart, you’ll see that we’re not wearing masks.”

Whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, masks won’t be required at the home office. As of now, about 90% of home office workers are vaccinated.

With the return of Walmart associates at the home office, people are expecting the see a traffic increase.

“I think it’s going to get a little worse cause they’re going back to work,” said Bentonville resident Tony Salerno.

However, Salerno says the traffic here will never compare to back home in New Jersey.

"Down here in a little bit congested but nowhere near as bad as New Jersey," said Salerno.

The Bentonville Police Department tells 5NEWS they’re already seeing a traffic increase but it hasn’t caused any problem.

Bentonville won’t see the traffic increase all at once with Walmart employees are not required to be at the home office on set days or times.

“Where do I sign up for that job,” said Salerno. “How do I get in there?”

Walmart was also asked about cutting ties with Russia, the company tells 5NEWS it is not a fundamental concern to their business.

