U of A study abroad students advised to not travel to countries bordering Ukraine

The University of Arkansas is advising its around 80 study abroad students to not travel to countries bordering Ukraine.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas says around 80 students are currently studying abroad in the U.K and Western Europe.

The university has been in contact with those who are all safe and there are no U of A students studying abroad in any country that borders Ukraine.

Director of Study Abroad and International Exchange, Sarah Malloy says last week they sent out an email to all students who are abroad to check-in.

“But also, to advise them about very clearly and specifically to not travel to Ukraine at this time but additionally avoid travel to any country that shares a border with Ukraine,” she said.

Malloy says right now they are just monitoring the situation and getting information from the Department of State and other reputable sources. She says for parents out there who may be worried, these students may not be her children but she and the university care just as much about their health, safety, and security.

“I have every confidence that we are making the right decisions based on the best information available to us to help support students who are studying abroad and really engaging in this really important live changing endeavor,” she said.

The University Honors College is hosting a discussion on Russia and Ukraine. Professor Tricia Starks is a historian of Russia and the Soviet Union and is one of the speakers.

Starks says it’s very important that no one demonize Russian students who have no control and usually strongly disagree with Putin. It’s also important for people to know how hard it is for Ukrainian students to see what’s going on in their country and many have no way to contact their families.

“I think there is a helplessness for both sets of our students, for our Ukrainian students and our Russian students and I want to have that understanding and that support, that our students understand that they should be giving understanding and support to those two groups. That they are suffering right now,” said Starks.

The University does not plan on bringing any study abroad students home early but they will continue monitoring the situation.

