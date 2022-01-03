Walmart adds Spotify membership for Plus members and employees

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is working with music streaming platform Spotify to offer a free six month, ad-free access to its Walmart+ membership. The membership costs $9.99 after the six-month promotion.

Walmart continues to grow the services it adds for its Plus membership base that is now projected at more than 32 million consumers, according to analysts with Deutsche Bank. Walmart will not say how many s Walmart+ subscription members it has for the program that costs $12.95 per month, or $98 a year.