Van crashes into spa in Fort Smith

The driver's condition is unknown, but the spa owner says he is grateful the store was closed during the incident.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Crews are cleaning up after a vehicle crashed into a local business in Fort Smith.

On Monday, August 23, a van crashed into Fountain Gate Spa off Old Greenwood Rd. in Fort Smith.

The cause for the crash and the driver's condition are unknown at this time.

The Fountain Gate Spa owner spoke with 5NEWS and says he is thankful the store was closed at the time of the crash and that it will only impact one-half of the business.