Bypass ribbon cutting set for Sept. 30 at Arkansas-Missouri border

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The 18.9-mile Missouri-Arkansas Connector, or Bella Vista Bypass, will become a new Interstate 49 segment between Pineville, Mo., and Bentonville when it opens to traffic in late September or early October.

Dave Parker, public information officer for the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT), said a ribbon-cutting for the project is planned for Sept. 30. He said the project is within budget.

Emery Sapp & Sons of Columbia, Mo., was hired to complete the final two segments of the project in Arkansas, including the $66.59 million interchange at U.S. Highway 71B in northern Bentonville and the $35.52 million highway segment from Benton County Road 34 to the state line.