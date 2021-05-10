Van Buren World War ll veteran celebrates 100th birthday over the weekend

Charles Wells served in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific and fought in the Battle of Guadalcanal just after turning 21.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Charles Wells, a World War ll veteran, celebrated his 100th birthday over the weekend.

Wells was born on May 8, 1921, in Van Buren.

He served in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific and fought in the Battle of Guadalcanal just after turning 21.

His family says he has enjoyed a healthy life and could even drive up until last year.

Five generations of Wells' family were present at his birthday party hosted by Robert Jack VFW Post 1322 in Van Buren.

He recently joined the VFW, becoming Post 1322's oldest active member.