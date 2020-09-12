Alva "Gene" Beckham - face of Fort Smith OK Foods mural - dies at age 94

Alva "Gene" Beckham celebrated his 94th birthday on Friday, Dec. 4 and passed away on Monday, Dec. 7.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Editor's Note: The video above is from an interview that took place in 2016.

The face of a popular mural that oversees Fort Smith has died at the age of 94.

He was born in 1926 in Mulberry and lived most of his life in Fort Smith, according to his obituary.

Gene worked at OK Foods for over 70 years. He took time off from the company to fight in World War II, his obituary states.

Gene started his career at OK Foods sewing feed sacks together. After shoveling grain out of train cars he was promoted to the superintendent for the Ok Foods mills in Fort smith and Heavener, Okla. for a combined 40 years. After retiring in 1996, Gene returned three days later and resumed working until 2017.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 72 years Susan Almeda “Peggy” Hayslip-Rector. The couple was married on January 22, 1947, in Fort Smith.