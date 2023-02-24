Woman dies after apartment catches fire in Van Buren

Officials say a woman has died after her apartment caught fire Friday morning at the Pavilion Apartments in Van Buren.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A woman is dead after her apartment caught on fire during the morning of Friday, Feb. 24. in Van Buren.

Public Information Officer Cpl. Megan Slayton with Van Buren PD told 5NEWS that the woman, whose name has not be released by officials, was transported to a local hospital where she later died as a result of the fire.

The fire is reported to have started at the Pavilion Apartments on South 21st Street.

Cpl. Slayton says dispatch teams were advised of the fire at 9:20 a.m. The fire was only in one apartment unit and had not spread to others at the complex.

