Van Buren police searching for runaway teen

Koby Kyle James House has been missing for a week.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Van Buren Police are currently trying to locate Koby Kyle James House who has been reported as a runaway.

He is 17 years old, 5’10”, 180 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He has long hair and may have stubble on his face.

Koby was last seen wearing black pants, tennis shoes, and a red, black, and white hoodie with the word “Revenge” in white letters.

As of Friday, March 20, Koby has been missing for a week, and police have exhausted all leads.

Police believe he is currently in our area.

Anyone with information, please contact Lt. Stephen Staggs at 479-474-1234.