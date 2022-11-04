Adult Easter egg hunt to be held at Fayetteville Entertainment District

Eggs will be filled with unique prizes such as massages, cash, tickets to shows, Razorback gear, clothes, restaurant gift certificates, and more!

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Rift Valley Foundation will be hosting an adult Easter egg hunt in Fayetteville’s Entertainment District to raise funds to support women and children in Kenya.

The Rift Valley Foundation is a nonprofit local organization that strives to improve the quality of life in Kenya's Rift Valley. It is made up entirely of volunteers and all funds raised go directly to the people who need them the most.

“We are excited to plan a fundraiser that benefits families in Kenya,” said Shenan Boit, Secretary for The Rift Valley Foundation. “The proceeds from this event will build toilets and shower areas for women and their children in Kenya”

The egg hunt will take place on April 16 at 5:30 p.m. The egg hunt will begin at C4 Bar and Lounge and participants will receive a Rift Valley reusable bag to use as an Easter basket when they check in.

The hunt will then continue on the Bunny Trail which is on and around Dickson Street at surrounding bars and businesses. Each location will hand out raffle tickets that can be used at the end of the night for big raffle prizes.

Eggs will be hidden at the following locations:

C4 Nightclub & Lounge

The AM/PM Bar

CBD American Shaman

Cork and Keg

Marley's Pizzeria & Bar

Bugsy's

Smoke & Barrel

Big Box Karaoke

Pinpoint

After completing the bunny trail you can go back to C4 where the final raffle for big-ticket items will be held at 9 p.m.

The Easter Bunny will be on-site joined by some other bunny friends who will be around the area with baskets filled with eggs to giveaway.

The hidden eggs will be filled with all sorts of unique prizes.

Prizes in the eggs include:

Gift cards

Cash

Golf passes

Movie passes

Cooking gear

Massages

Gym memberships

Tickets to shows

Razorback gear

Clothes

Restaurant gift certificates

Raffle tickets to win: televisions, AirPods, or a surround sound system

Participants must be 21 or older to join and costs $40 with registration limited to 150 people.

There will also be a cash prize for the best-dressed bunny. To register, click here.