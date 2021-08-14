x
UAPD sends out warning after student was assaulted

The University of Arkansas Police Department (UAPD) sent out a safety warning this morning (Aug. 14) via Facebook.
According to police, at around 3:06 a.m., a female student reported that a man in his late 20's had assaulted her on the northwest area of Old Main lawn after volunteering to walk her to campus.

The man is described to be around 5'9", had a dark complexion and short curly hair. He was wearing a black short-sleeve shirt with pink flowers, black pants, and black shoes. 

UAPD advises everyone to stay alert, cautious, and aware of their surroundings. Escorts are available by calling or texting UAPD at (479) 575-2222.

