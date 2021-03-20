UAMS to build new Orthopedics and Sports Medicine facility in NWA

The UAMS Board of Trustees approved the $85 million project, saying it will be great for the Northwest Arkansas community.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is preparing for a new, world-class orthopedic and sports medicine facility in Northwest Arkansas.

The UAMS Board of Trustees approved the $85 million project, saying it will be great for the Northwest Arkansas community.

“We’re super excited. This is huge not only for Northwest Arkansas but for our state as a whole," said Orthopedic Surgeon Wesley Cox.

They say it will help recruit those in the health and medical field to the area and bring in multiple jobs.

“From nursing to X-ray, to imaging, to operating room, administrative, physical therapist. These are all rooms for growth," Cox said. “This is a step in the direction that UAMS and its efforts to improve healthcare statewide is being shown. The commitment to Northwest Arkansas is exciting for me.”

Not only will a larger center like this have an effect on the Northwest Arkansas job market, but the University of Arkansas as well.

"That will be a great recruiting tool for athletes that we're recruiting. I think you take an athlete by there and show them how they're going to be taken care of, in that manner, that's got to be big-time," said trustee Steve Cox.

Once complete, the building will house a full host of features and facilities.

“Our orthopedic, our primary orthopedic clinics for UAMS orthopedics and sports medicine will be housed there," Cox said. “Our sports performance facilities, physical therapies, our operating rooms.”

Satisfied with the board's decision to approve the project, staff say this is a win.