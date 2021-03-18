Sports bars open back at full capacity just in time for March Madness

As sports bars plan for the big weekend they’re preparing to cheer on those hogs but also to keep people safe.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Many sports bars are opening back up to full capacity and just in time for March Madness.

JJ’s Grill in Fayetteville is expecting a full house over the next few days.

JJ’s is in the running for Barstool's best sports bar in the U.S. and also a popular game day stop.

While some sports bars are back at full capacity others like JJ's are still practicing social distancing and having people wear masks until at the table. They have added a few more tables inside and outside but overall they’re still following CDC guidelines.

On a game day, you can probably find Mitch Whalen at a local sports bar with his friends. He said after having Covid-19, he’s definitely been careful about the places he goes...and despite many major bars being packed he still feels safe at local stops because of how they’re handling the situation.

“I think it’s been pretty safe with the new restrictions and following protocols and I think it’s safe,” said Whalen.

If you’re worried about getting inside to watch the game you can go ahead and make reservations.

Call your favorite local restaurants sports bar to find out how they are preparing for the game or check their social media pages.