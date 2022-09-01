UAFS to open daycare for students and faculty

In the spring of 2021, UAFS proposed a partnership with the Arkansas Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Education to provide child care services.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith (UAFS) will have an on-campus daycare for children of students and possible staff and faculty starting in fall 2023 thanks to a partnership with the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

In the spring of 2021, UAFS proposed a partnership with the Arkansas Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Education to provide child care services for the campus community. Partnership approval, which will bring in more than $1 million to help the campus build and staff an early childhood education center, was announced Tuesday (Sept. 6).

“The Division of Childcare and Early Childhood Education has had a number of grants out in the past year, and we were able to secure one for $1.087 million to renovate (the Echols Building on the UAFS campus) into a childcare center,” said Dr. Shelli Henehan, professor, assessment coordinator and director of Early Childhood Education at UAFS. “I truly believe this center will be transformative, as it will include collaborations among multiple programs in the College of Health, Education and Human Sciences.”

