Tyson Foods sends truckloads of ice and meals to Louisiana for Hurricane relief

NEW ORLEANS — Tyson Foods is giving multiple truckloads of ice along with 500,000 meals to communities in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida ripped through the state.
The Meals that Matter disaster relief program alongside Convoy of Hope, Feed the Children, The Salvation Army and Southeastern Grocers, are working to provide relief to storm victims, volunteers and first responders.
Truckloads of protein supplies have also been delivered to Second Harvest Food Bank in New Orleans, as well as Walmart’s Chalmette, Louisiana, location to supports its relief efforts.
“The impact of this historic storm is still being felt, and we’re deploying resources where we can make the most impact for the safety and well-being of our team members and Tyson communities,” said Debra Vernon, senior director, corporate social responsibility. “This response wouldn’t be possible without the support of our disaster relief partners and customers, who are all volunteering time and resources to make sure our response is as successful as possible. Our hearts go out to those who suffered tremendous losses in the wake of Hurricane Ida.”
Tyson Foods has provided aid for communities during past disasters such as Hurricanes Katrina, Rita and Ike, Superstorm Sandy and numerous flooding and tornados throughout the country.