BERRYVILLE, Ark. — Tyson Foods donated over 34,000 pounds of food to the Berryville community Saturday, Oct. 30.

The drive-thru event took place at Carroll County Fairgrounds.

Volunteers from the Tyson facilities in Berryville and Green Forest helped distribute cases of wings, tenders, filets, and more.

There were also Tyson team members onsite to answer questions about employment opportunities with the company.