x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Tyson Foods donates over 34k pounds of food in Berryville

The Springdale-based company donated over 34,000 pounds of protein including wings, tenders, filets, and more.
Credit: Talk Business & Politics

BERRYVILLE, Ark. — Tyson Foods donated over 34,000 pounds of food to the Berryville community Saturday, Oct. 30.  

The drive-thru event took place at Carroll County Fairgrounds.

Volunteers from the Tyson facilities in Berryville and Green Forest helped distribute cases of wings, tenders, filets, and more.  

There were also Tyson team members onsite to answer questions about employment opportunities with the company.  

The Berryville facility and both Green Forest facilities are looking to hire upwards of 300 new team members.  

Related Articles

 

In Other News

One person injured in Fort Smith shooting, suspect arrested