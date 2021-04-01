Two from Fort Smith killed in I-49 crash

Francisco Vallecillo, 28, of Fort Smith and Carlos Garcia, 31, also of Fort Smith were standing outside the vehicles when they were struck and killed.

WEST FORK, Ark. — Two people are dead and two were injured after a crash on Interstate 49 over the weekend.

According to an accident report from Arkansas State Police, just after 7 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 2) several vehicles lost control while traveling northbound on I-49 near West Fork.

Francisco Vallecillo, 28, of Fort Smith and Carlos Garcia, 31, also of Fort Smith were standing outside the vehicles when they were struck and killed.

Kevin Romero, 24, of Fort Smith and Kanene Young, 27, of Mobile, Alabama were injured during the accident.

The report states that at the time of the accident the road was wet and icy and there was freezing rain/snow.