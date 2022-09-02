Watch: Turpentine Creek Wildlife tigers pick Super Bowl winner

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — Opie and Poncho, tigers at the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge located in Eureka Springs, Ark., have turned their tails to the Los Angeles Rams and selected the Cincinnati Bengals to be Super Bowl LVI winners.
The refuge has posted videos on their Facebook page each morning leading up to Sunday's game.
Boxes, toys and even Christmas trees are set out to entice the tigers into selecting a winner.
While it may be no surprise for some, it seems like whichever team's logo was put on the bigger cardboard box, the more likely the "big cats" were to select their squad (leaving cat owners everywhere screaming, "of course").
It seems like the tigers thus far have decided to keep it in the family with their Bengals pick. Still, we're also cheering on former Arkansas Razorback and Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen to a Super Bowl victory.
Turpentine Cree is a nonprofit organization providing a safe space for neglected felines from across the country.
