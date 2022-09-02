Watch: Turpentine Creek Wildlife tigers pick Super Bowl winner

It seems like the tigers thus far have decided to keep it in the family with their Bengals pick.

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — Opie and Poncho, tigers at the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge located in Eureka Springs, Ark., have turned their tails to the Los Angeles Rams and selected the Cincinnati Bengals to be Super Bowl LVI winners.

The refuge has posted videos on their Facebook page each morning leading up to Sunday's game.

Boxes, toys and even Christmas trees are set out to entice the tigers into selecting a winner.

While it may be no surprise for some, it seems like whichever team's logo was put on the bigger cardboard box, the more likely the "big cats" were to select their squad (leaving cat owners everywhere screaming, "of course").

It seems like the tigers thus far have decided to keep it in the family with their Bengals pick. Still, we're also cheering on former Arkansas Razorback and Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen to a Super Bowl victory.

It's time for today's big cat Superbowl prediction! Who will Poncho the tiger pick, the Rams or the Bengals? #superbowl #superbowlLVI #superbowl2022 #bfl #rams #bengals Posted by Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge on Friday, February 11, 2022

It’s time for our annual Super Bowl predictions!!! Today, Opie thinks the Bengals will win! Tune in every morning for another big cat prediction. 📕📗📘📙 Enrichment allows animals to demonstrate their species-typical behavior, gives them opportunity to exercise control or choice over their environment and enhances their well-being. Enrichment is just as essential to animal welfare as proper nutrition and veterinary care. In the case of big cats, they typical travel vast home ranges in the wild, coming across new sights and smells. Posted by Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge on Thursday, February 10, 2022

Turpentine Cree is a nonprofit organization providing a safe space for neglected felines from across the country.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.