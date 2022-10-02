Brandon Allen, Fayetteville native and former Hog, set to live out dream in Super Bowl LVI

Allen serves as the backup quarterback on the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When Evan McPherson knocked through the game-winning field goal in the AFC Championship game against Kansas City, it sent the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI.

And along with the Bengals, it sent Brandon Allen, a Fayetteville native, a former Hog and the backup quarterback on the AFC Champions.

"To know that my brother is going to be in the super bowl and let everyone know, that’s exciting," said Austin Allen.

Austin Allen, a former Hog himself and Brandon’s younger brother, was there in Kansas City to watch Cincinnati punch its ticket to Super Sunday.

"Surrounded by chiefs fans, and we were letting them know the Bengals were coming.”

And with the Bengals headed to Los Angeles, so will 15 of Allen’s close ones to cheer Brandon on at the game.

"Luckily, Brandon was able to get us tickets. It’s gonna be a quick little trip, but looking forward to it to say the least.”

Back home, another person who will be cheering Brandon on will be childhood friend Drew Gorton, who played with Allen at Fayetteville High School and at Arkansas, and has gotten an up close look at Brandon’s career.

"Putting up the numbers that he did in high school, and also in college… he’s always had that ability to go," Gorton said. "So cool that he’s been given the opportunity in that he’s been able to live out his dream.”

Both Gorton and Austin Allen will tell you, that one of the things that has pushed Brandon this far, is a competitiveness that’s hard to miss.

"It could be ping pong, and he will make sure he does not lose. Or it could be anything," Allen said.

Gorton said: "He’s probably one of the most competitive people I know."

Now, that competitive nature has led a six-year NFL career, and a trip to the sport’s biggest stage.

"It’s obviously been his dream since for ever to make it to the Super bowl and I couldn’t be happier for him, and we’re all just really excited.," Austin Allen said. "It’s a testament to how hard he works.”

"Getting to see him out there, obviously you don’t want anything to happen to joe burrow, but it’s kind of neat that he has that opportunity of being one play away from being a starting quarterback in the NFL, in the Super Bowl," Gorton said.

And as Allen makes his family and loved ones proud, he’s doing the same for his home state.

"For us, as we think about it, we’re just a couple of kids from Arkansas," Austin Allen said. "You know what I mean? Fayetteville high, that’s where we grew up, it’s who we are…

For the region, it’s exciting. Any time you can have one of your own make it to the NFL, do whatever, go play college, but then to be on the stage that’s he’s at of being in the Super Bowl, although not starting, but still being the backup is pretty cool.”

As for score predictions, both Austin and Drew think Brandon will get to lift the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday.

“28-24 Bengals," said Gorton.

Meanwhile, Austin also likes his older brother's chances: "34-31 Bengals. We’re going to see Brandon call tails, Bengals are going to get the ball. McPherson’s going to hit the game-winning field goal in overtime.”