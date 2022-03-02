Tulsa Community College offering specialized cannabis training

Tulsa Community College is partnering with Green Flower to offer specialized training specifically for cannabis professionals.

TULSA, Okla. — With the cannabis industry exploding in Oklahoma, Tulsa Community College (TCC) is now offering programs and specialized training created specifically for cannabis professionals.

According to a 2021 jobs report by Leafly, a cannabis investor group, Oklahoma is ranking ninth in the country for the number of jobs in the cannabis industry and that the industry employs more than 16,000 residents.

To help keep pace with the state's growing industry and the need for skilled employees, TCC has partnered with Green Flower to launch training on March 1 providing training created specifically for cannabis professionals.

Through TCC Continuing Education, individuals are offered three certifications for Dispensary Associate, Cultivation Technician, and Manufacturing Agent with each certificate offered in an eight-week non-credit course for $750. The program is also offered with an online, on-demand schedule.

The Manufacturing Agent Certificate examines the business of cannabis extraction as you learn how to transform plant materials into extracts for edibles, concentrates and formulated products. The Cultivation Technician Certificate is designed for individuals to understand and master growing practices from start to finish and deliver high-quality plant products in any growing condition. The Dispensary Associate Certificate focuses on driving higher-quality retail experiences and delivering positive patient outcomes with every customer, every time.



TCC is the first and only college in Oklahoma to offer this type of training through its partnership.



“With unprecedented growth in this industry, there is a need to develop a workforce with cannabis specific skills. TCC has joined forces with Green Flower to deliver this highly specialized content virtually,” says Pete Selden, vice president for Workforce Development at TCC. “Because these programs are available on demand, it means an individual has tremendous flexibility for when they do the coursework.”



“These online certificates provide a tremendous opportunity for individuals who want to take advantage of the good paying jobs available in this industry,” says Selden.

For more information or to register for the program, click here.

