Strong winds to blame for grass fires and downed power lines in AR & OK

Powerful winds are causing trouble for some in northwest Arkansas and the River Valley by possibly being to blame for downed power lines and grass fires.

ARKANSAS, USA — In Benton County, strong winds have forced crews to put a 24-hour burn ban in place.

In Rogers, the wind strength is around 45 mph and caused four power lines fell due to the strong winds.

“At the peak, we had about 3,500 customers without power,” SWEPCO Spokesperson Carey Sullivan said.

The fallen and snapped power lines trapped Rogers Fire crews inside their truck.

“As they were sitting at the stoplight, the power pole just gave way due to the wind and snapped about four others, going down Walnut Street,” said Roger Fire Battalion Chief, Clint Bowen.

Three firefighters were trapped in their truck when a power line fell on it.

“It’s worst case scenario when I get the call because of, you know, I’ve got a captain to call me to tell me that the power lines are laying across the engine while they’re sitting the road,” Battalion Chief Bowen said.

Thankfully his crew made it out uninjured.

Meanwhile in Madison County, strong winds were blamed for a fire.

The winds caused some worry for River Valley crews.

“The high winds do give us concerns because sometimes when they’re like this, we get a lot of shifty winds,” said Franklin County Emergency Management Deputy Coordinator, Rick Covert. “But we have been fortunate today that the humidity levels have been very hot, and it has limited the overall fire danger level."

However, the possibility of overnight storms has some concerns. SWEPCO warns we could see more strong winds. They also warn about downed powerlines.

“Treat every downed wire is energized and dangerous,” Sullivan said.

Franklin County Emergency Management is also monitoring conditions asking Arkansans and Oklahomans to pay attention.