Springdale police investigating man found dead in parking lot

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot.
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, officers responded to 121 N. Thompson in reference to a welfare check. Officers say they were told that a man was slumped over, sitting against a light pole on the south side of the parking lot.
The officers say they discovered that the man was dead after arriving, prompting Springdale PD detectives to respond to the scene. After finding no signs of trauma, they determined that the man died of natural causes.
The Washington County Coroner was called to the scene and took possession of the body. Police say no further information is available at this time.
RELATED: Police: 17-year-old girl dead after being shot in the head, homicide investigation underway
Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:
Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com.