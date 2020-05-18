Springdale man dies In kayaking accident in Marion County

Justin Parcell who was an avid outdoorsmen died in a kayaking accident while on Crooked Creek Water Trail Sunday, May 17.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Justin Parcell, who was an avid outdoorsman, died in a kayaking accident while on Crooked Creek Water Trail Sunday, May 17.

“Our hearts are very heavy today losing him,” Bret McCormick said.

Bret McCormick met Parcell though the Springdale Bike Club, where they would often ride together. He says Parcell was the heart of the cycling community in Northwest Arkansas.

“He was always the type that was never happier than when someone was trying to grab his wheel and hang on. Such a fierce competitor, but yet I saw him stop on more than one occasion to help a kid fix their bike and get them back on their way,” he said.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission say he drowned on Crooked Creek in Marion County about half a mile or 3/4 a mile about the highway 14 bridge. They say he was wearing a life jacket and helmet.

Parcell worked at Phat Tire Bike Shop in Springdale.

Zo Perko also became friends with Parcell through their shared love of cycling. He says he was a very passionate, authentic, and caring person.

“Justin was there to help at any time. Everybody has a story about how they were rescued by Justin. He’s just a resourceful person, and he’d always figure it out,” Perko said.

McCormick says Parcell loved sharing what he knew about the geography and the sports here that he enjoyed.