Partnership formed to make roads safer for cyclist and drivers in Northwest Arkansas

BikeNWA has partnered with George Nunnally Chevrolet to increase awareness about how drivers and cyclists can safely share roads.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — BikeNWA and Nunnally Chevrolet Announce Exclusive Partnership.

Local cycling non-profit group, BikeNWA has partnered with George Nunnally Chevrolet of Bentonville to create greater awareness of the rules that make sharing the road safer for people on bikes and in cars.

In support of the educational initiative, the partnership has created, printed, and will be distributing "rules of the road" information, which provide requirements and courtesies for drivers and cyclists to safely and respectfully share the roads.

BikeNWA's mission is to educate, inspire, and activate the Northwest Arkansas community to ride bicycles and support the creation of a world-class network of bicycle infrastructure for all ages and abilities.

"Our team is excited to partner with Nunnally Chevrolet; it's a great opportunity for us to reach a new audience. We think it is important to educate people in cars and people on bikes on the rules of the road. With this relationship, the goal is to build empathy amongst all users of the road," said Paxton Roberts, Executive Director of BikeNWA.

Nunnally Chevrolet has created branded Oz Trails Editions of select 2020 vehicles for cyclists and outdoor enthusiasts, and a portion of each sale will be donated to BikeNWA.

Oz Trails is BikeNWA's licensed brand to promote increased awareness of the many "offroad" biking and outdoor activities in Arkansas.

Each branded vehicle will include Oz Trails branding on the exterior and interior of each vehicle as well as specialized equipment to make biking and outdoor activities more convenient.

Special features include a bike rack, bike repair kit, first-aid kit, electrical outlets on some models, as well as branded Oz Trails merchandise.

These custom Oz Trails branded vehicles will be available only at George Nunnally Chevrolet in Bentonville on a first-come, first-served basis or by special order through 2020.

"We are proud of this new partnership with BikeNWA and Oz Trails," said Gan Nunnally, Executive Manager. "As the only family-owned Chevrolet dealership in Northwest Arkansas, our family and employees have always been actively engaged in supporting our community to make Northwest Arkansas a better place to live, work and play."

Nunnally will also participate as a sponsor in other BikeNWA community programs such as the Strider Bike Education program for elementary students in area schools.