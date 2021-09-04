x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Plane crash in Yell County leaves no survivors

At approximately 5 p.m. yesterday (April 23) the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) notified Yell County that a single-engine plane had been lost on the radar.

At approximately 5 p.m. yesterday (April 23) the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) notified Yell County that a single-engine plane had been lost on the radar.

According to Yell County Emergency Management, Yell County agencies began to search the area but had to postpone due to weather and dangerous terrain.

The operation resumed at 11 a.m. today and the plane was found in a mountainous and dense part of western Yell County.

There were no survivors and names are being held until the next of kin is notified. 

Related Articles