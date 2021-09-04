Plane crash in Yell County leaves no survivors

At approximately 5 p.m. yesterday (April 23) the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) notified Yell County that a single-engine plane had been lost on the radar.

According to Yell County Emergency Management, Yell County agencies began to search the area but had to postpone due to weather and dangerous terrain.

The operation resumed at 11 a.m. today and the plane was found in a mountainous and dense part of western Yell County.