The threat has been cleared, and students have returned to classrooms.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — After a potential bomb threat, students and staff were evacuated from Southside High School Monday, Sept. 13.

Fort Smith Public Schools notified parents about the incident around 12:00 p.m.

Police with Fort Smith Public Schools have not released any further details into the incident.