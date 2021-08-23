SOAR NWA hot air balloon festival returns to Drake Field in Fayetteville

The festival will be held at the Fayetteville Executive Airport at Drake Field this Saturday, August 28, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — This weekend and you could see a colorful array of hot air balloons in the Fayetteville skyline.

SOAR NWA hot air balloon festival will be held at the Fayetteville Executive Airport at Drake Field this Saturday, August 28, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The second annual event will offer a variety of hot air balloon activities (weather permitting), a kids zone, beer garden, live music and various aeronautics activities.

Adult tickets are $15 in advance, $25 at the gate, kids ages 3-10 cost $5 in advance, $10 at the gate and kids 2 and younger are free.