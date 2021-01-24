Siloam Springs School District pivots to remote instruction for next week

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — The Siloam Springs School District (SSSD) has made the decision to pivot to remote instruction for next week.

This is due to numerous students and staff members testing positive for COVID-19 or have been identified as probable close contacts.

SSSD says students who are unable to work remotely from home and who have transportation to and from school may attend school onsite as needed. However, since transportation staff are part of those affected, transportation will not be available.