Siloam Springs School District pivots to remote instruction for next week

The Siloam Springs School District (SSSD) has made the decision to pivot to remote instruction for next week.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — The Siloam Springs School District (SSSD) has made the decision to pivot to remote instruction for next week. 

This is due to numerous students and staff members testing positive for COVID-19 or have been identified as probable close contacts.

All buildings will pivot to remote instruction from Monday, January 25, through Friday, January 29.

SSSD says students who are unable to work remotely from home and who have transportation to and from school may attend school onsite as needed. However, since transportation staff are part of those affected, transportation will not be available.

