Schools get creative with 2020 graduation ceremonies, even preschools

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Schools are having to get creative with their 2020 graduation ceremonies, even preschools.

Little Einstein Montessori School in Bentonville held a drive-thru graduation ceremony Thursday (May 28) to honor their pre-k graduates.

The school says they weren't able to have their traditional large ceremony, but still wanted to do something to honor their graduates.

Each student stepped out of their car and was given a certificate and a goody bag.

Even though it wasn't what anyone imagined, Director Amanda Jacobson says parents were excited to participate in the ceremony.

She says she wanted to have some sort of celebration to honor the kids and prepare them for the next step in their lives.

"I think that during this time for sure this makes memories and makes it magical and gets them excited for kindergarten," she said.