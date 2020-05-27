Haas Hall holds special graduation ceremony for seniors

Haas Hall Academy seniors filed into the parking spaces at the 112 Drive-In movie theater in Fayetteville with their families for the graduation ceremony.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — One local school found a special way to honor its graduating seniors after COVID-19 safety concerns made a traditional ceremony impossible.

Haas Hall Academy seniors filed into the parking spaces at the 112 Drive-In movie theater in Fayetteville with their families for the special ceremony.

While it may not have been a traditional style ceremony, it was a graduation they say they'll never forget.

“Well we are graduating believe it or not it happened on a whim but here we are,” said senior Lukas Jordan.

“Today is our ceremony for graduation that we have looked forward to. it was announced last minute so we were all really surprised to get this opportunity,” said senior Alicia Nguyen.

The seniors showed up to the drive-in wearing their caps and gowns with their proud family and friends ready to support them.

“They will be announcing our names and we will step out of our car and move our tassel to the side and on the screen will be our graduation picture,” Nguyen said.

Everyone dialed into a radio station as graduation themed music played. Many students didn't expect an in-person ceremony to happen, but the faculty at Haas Hall was able to find a way to honor these graduates and all they've accomplished.

“I am very excited, believe it or not, being class of 2020 we thought we were going to have a normal graduation, a normal everything, we thought we were going to be that grade to have a crazy year but COVID happened and so now we are making the most of it,” Jordan said.