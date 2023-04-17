River Valley residents recovering from hail damage

Saturday brought severe hail and wind that impacted homes and left behind dents, holes, and broken glass.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Many in the River Valley continue clean-up efforts with the damage left behind from Saturday's storms.

Saturday brought strong wind and some golfball-sized hail to the area. The severe weather impacted homes and cars by leaving behind dents, holes, and broken glass.

Chrissie Williams says she was at her Fort Smith home with her three children when the storms came through the area.

"We were just sitting at home and I heard a few little clinks. And I was like, oh, it's starting to come down," Williams said. "It sounded like a warzone. As like, I've never heard anything as loud."

Williams said that as the storm passed, she stepped outside to see what was left behind. Many in the neighborhood did the same, witnessing how the hail had left their homes and cars— holes in the siding of their homes, glass windows broken, dents, and windshields broken.

"It ripped through our house like butter," Williams explained. "There were tree limbs everywhere, there were parts of the house everywhere, there were plants everywhere in the road that looked awful."

Donna Scott is the office manager of Classic Collision Center. They're checking with insurance companies as they might bring storm teams in to estimate auto damage. She explained that they were busy and trying to catch up from the last major hail storm.

"We're still, believe it or not, working on hail that came on April 11, 2022," Scott said.

Scott explained that auto shops are currently at the mercy of auto parts manufacturers. She said they're still figuring out supply chain issues from the pandemic and are still catching up with demand.

Scott recommended that any vehicle damaged should have its windshield fixed first. She said to call the glass shops ahead of time as they may be experiencing a higher demand with low supplies.

"If they can get their glass replaced right away it would be safe and drivable for them," Scott explained. "The cosmetic stuff can be repaired later because everybody's going to be really busy."

When it comes to roof repairs, the city of Fort Smith is reminding everyone that all roofing contractors must be licensed by the state of Arkansas. They must also register their company with the city in order to obtain all the needed roofing permits that are required.

Scott also recommends you check with your insurance company as they might write their own estimate. The auto shop of your choice should be able to work off that estimate or work with insurance companies on any supplemental issues.

