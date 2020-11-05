Public distribution of pork at Mulberry Fairgrounds today

The River Valley Regional Food Bank will distribute pork products Monday (May 11) beginning at 10:30 a.m.

MULBERRY, Ark. — The River Valley Regional Food Bank (RVRFB) will host a public distribution of pork products Monday (May 11) in Mulberry at the Crawford County Fairgrounds.

RVRFB plans to be on-site at about 10:30 a.m. and will distribute to the public while supplies last.

The mission of the River Valley Regional Food Bank is to alleviate hunger by acquiring and distributing food to people in need, promoting solutions that advance self-sufficiency and hunger relief, and leading our region in the fight against hunger.

With schools and businesses closed, food and resources are even harder to come by.

RVRFB is asking you to help them meet the growing need to feed struggling families in our community.

Your contribution helps RVRFB feed families in need.