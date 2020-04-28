40,000 pounds of chicken to be distributed in Waldron Thursday

Tyson Foods and the River Valley Regional Food Bank are teaming up to distribute 40,000 pounds of chicken to Waldron residents for free on Thursday, April 30.

WALDRON, Ark. — Tyson Foods and the River Valley Regional Food Bank (RVRFB) are teaming up to distribute 40,000 pounds of chicken to Waldron residents for free on Thursday, April 30.

Those interested can pick up the chicken at the Waldron High School starting at 10 a.m. Thursday.

This will be a drive-thru event and ends when all product has been distributed.

The drive-thru will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

RVRFB requests that vehicles enter the high school parking lot from Highway 80.

Each vehicle will receive one 40-pound box chicken products. This distribution is free to the public. No ID or proof of residency is required.

What you need to do:

Advance slowly to the front of the building in your vehicle.

Stay inside your vehicle.

Keep your window up.

Pop your trunk

The RVRFB staff will load the items in your trunk or truck bed, but due to social distancing guidelines, they will not load any items inside the main compartment of your vehicle, as a way to avoid contact. Please have enough room in your trunk or truck bed for your donation.