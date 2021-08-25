Last seen in 2020: Fort Smith Police searching for missing woman

Heather Wall has not made contact with her family or friends since late last year and has a medical condition which could prevent her from being able to.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — On Tuesday (Aug. 24), the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) shared a photo of a woman who went missing in 2020, hoping the public will be able to assist in locating her.

Police say 37-year-old Heather Wall has not made contact with her family or friends since late last year, and that she has a medical condition which could prevent her from being able to make contact with them.