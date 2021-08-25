Last seen in 2020: Fort Smith Police searching for missing woman

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — On Tuesday (Aug. 24), the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) shared a photo of a woman who went missing in 2020, hoping the public will be able to assist in locating her.
Police say 37-year-old Heather Wall has not made contact with her family or friends since late last year, and that she has a medical condition which could prevent her from being able to make contact with them.
If you recognize Wall, pictured below, or have any information that could help police locate her, the FSPD asks you to call 911 or (479) 709-5100.
