Bomb squad gives all-clear after report of 'suspicious package' at Fort Smith Airport

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The all-clear has been given after the Fort Smith bomb squad was called to the Fort Smith Regional Airport for reports of a "suspicious package."

According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), the package was discovered by an airport officer on Thursday, June 2.

Fort Smith Fire Battalion Chief Skip Matthews says after investigating the package it was discovered that it was a "lighted makeup mirror."

All airport services are back up and running at this time.

Airport Director Michael Griffin says one flight was delayed, but passengers are now going through security to get on a flight. Other than that they are back to normal operations.

No other details have been released.

