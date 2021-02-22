Registration now open for Keep Arkansas Beautiful's annual spring cleanup

During the Great American Cleanup, thousands of Arkansas volunteer annually to clean up and beautify their communities throughout a multitude of cleanup events.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansans are needed statewide for local events happening during the Great American Cleanup this spring.

The Keep Arkansas Beautiful (KAB) Commission opened registration for its annual spring cleanup, the 'Great American Cleanup' (GAC) in Arkansas.

The GAC takes place each spring from March through May and is the nation’s largest community improvement effort.

“As warmer weather approaches and we look forward to heading outside to enjoy what Arkansas has to offer, we invite all Arkansans to take pride in their state by removing litter, recycling and getting involved in a local event near you,” said Mark Camp, executive director of KAB.

During KAB’s two annual cleanup events last year, volunteers removed 410,197 pounds of bulky waste across 1,038 miles of roadside, 116 miles of waterway and shorelines and 671 acres of parks and public areas.

Arkansans also collected 3,496 tires, recycled 19,904 pounds of electronics and planted 384 trees, shrubs and flowers.

“In 2020, we were able to remove more than 150,000 pounds of litter during 212 cleanup events,'' said Camp. “We are thankful for each Arkansan who participated last year during these challenging times. It’s because of them that volunteers can find so many local cleanup and beautification events near them.”

The GAC in Arkansas begins on March 1. Various cleanup, beautification and recycling efforts will be held across the state until May 31.

You can sign up to organize a local cleanup by clicking here. Visit the GAC Calendar of Events page to find a volunteer event near you.