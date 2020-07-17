Fayetteville installs litter stations along Razorback Regional Greenway

Each litter station site is easily identifiable, containing a two-sided kiosk with a recycling can, a trash can, dog waste bags and recycled grocery sacks.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville has seen a steady increase in trail usage over the last few years, and with this, an increase in litter alongside the trails and adjacent waterways.

The City of Fayetteville, with the support of the Washington County Extension Office, has installed five litter stations along the Razorback Regional Greenway to combat litter and to help clean up existing litter while using the trail system.

Each litter station site is easily identifiable, containing a two-sided kiosk with a recycling can, a trash can, dog waste bags and recycled grocery sacks.

The kiosks display instructions that help users identify which items are recyclable and which ones are landfill material.

The signs also explain the impact of litter on the environment and our waterways, and how small, individual actions can go a long way toward resource conservation.

The litter clean-up stations are placed at approximately one-mile increments along the Razorback Regional Greenway in Fayetteville and can be found at five locations where the Greenway intersects the following trails:

Tsa La Gi Trail

North Street

Poplar Street

Gordon Long Park

Mud Creek Trail

A short video about the litter stations can be seen HERE:

COVID-19 has also contributed to the increase in trail usage.

Considering this, the City asks that volunteers follow these safety precautions to help keep themselves and others safe:

Do not volunteer if you have experienced symptoms related to COVID-19 such as cough, fever or shortness of breath.

Wear a mask and maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet between yourself and others.

Cough or sneeze into your elbow or tissue and avoid touching your face.

Gloves are not provided at the litter stations; please bring and use gloves if you have them.

Thoroughly wash and disinfect hands after cleanup.

The City of Fayetteville also encourages those collecting litter to post their volunteer efforts to social media using the hashtags #recyclesomething and #keepfayettevillebeautiful to help celebrate Fayetteville’s volunteer community and encourage others to action.