Locals protest against Arkansas bill that seeks to limit school bathrooms to single-sex

If the bill is passed, the principal, superintendent or teacher who does not follow the bill would face a minimum $1,000 fine.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A bill that would tell transgender students which bathroom they'll be able to use is making its way through the Arkansas legislature. But some members and allies of the LGBTQ community are calling for an end to the bill, saying it's harmful to trans youth. The lawmaker who filed the bill, calls it a "common-sense bill," and says its meant to keep kids safe.

"A 138,000 hungry children and we're here over a dress code, essentially, a dress code," said Hope Hightower. She was one of around two dozen people who went to Fayetteville Square Saturday night in protest of House Bill 1156.

"It simply states that girls that are born girls at birth will go to the girl's bathroom and boys that are born boys at birth will go to the boy's bathroom," said District 54 State Representative Mary Bentley.

The bill also includes a "reasonable accommodation to an individual who 33 is unwilling or unable to use a multiple occupancy restroom or changing area 34 designated for the individual's sex."

Related Articles Arkansas bill seeking to restrict school bathrooms to single-sex to be seen on the House floor

"Just want to make sure their girls are safe in school and students are safe. That everybody feels comfortable when they go to the bathroom at school," Bentley said.

Protest organizer Brynhildre Underwood says this bill would do the opposite. "Trying to force people to repress who they are, to keep that inside to bottle that up. Trying to push people back in the closet. It's not good for anyone's mental health. It hurts people, it hurts the community."

Hightower says Arkansas has other things to worry about besides this bill.

"We have people hungry, we have people needing abortions," Hightower said.

Representative Bentley says the bill was brought on at the request of her constituents.

"Visited with parents, visit with students and visit with school superintendents," said Bentley. The bill also received a second from Governor Sanders. Representative Bentley's district covers Conway whose school district is currently facing legal battles for enforcing this rule. "It's a pretty simple bill. At the end of the day, it's what is already being done and practiced."

"This is just common sense," said Bentley. "Trying to keep everyone safe at school."

"You have a right to autonomy," said Underwood. "You should be allowed to present yourself however you want as long as it doesn't hurt anyone."

If the bill is passed, the principal, superintendent or teacher who does not follow the bill would face a minimum $1,000 fine. HB 1156 passed in the House. It now sits in the Senate Education Committee.

HAPPENING NOW: Around two dozen are gathered at the Fayetteville Square in protest of HB 1156. The bill would require public and charter public schools to designate rooms based on "birth-assigned gender" for overnight trips, restrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms etc. | 5NEWS pic.twitter.com/ZBzw6xlqvv — #JustAKidFromTheCreek (@micahrwilson) February 5, 2023

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device