Poteau man dead after being hit by train

POTEAU, Okla. — Poteau police are investigating the death of a man that was hit by a train on Sunday, February 23.

According to Poteau Assistant Chief of Police Greg Russell, at 5:01 p.m., police received a call of a pedestrian struck by a train on the railroad tracks at the Highway 112 overpass north of Poteau city limits.

On arrival, officers found a 56-year-old white male deceased on the rail bed.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the male was seated on the rail and did not move upon the approach of a northbound Kansas City Southern (KCS) train.

No name is being released at this time, pending identification and notification to next of kin.

The incident is under further investigation by the Poteau Police Department, KCS Railroad Police, and the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.