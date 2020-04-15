Police investigate Fort Smith dispatcher after complaint

Dispatchers are accused of using inappropriate language after a woman called 911 to report an accident in Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Ark — Natalie Long says she was just looking to report a minor accident to Fort Smith Police but when dispatchers answered the phone, they were "rude and unprofessional."

Long was rear-ended in a Fort Smith Casey's parking lot last week and says when she dialed 911 to report the accident and was shocked at what she heard.

“Someone in the background was talking over me and all I heard was ‘that stupid f’n c-word'," Long said. “When you call 911 that is not something you should hear."

Long says she paused for a minute before continuing the phone call. She says she's speaking out because she's worried if people are being properly helped.

“There was no way the dispatcher was able to hear what I was saying,” Long said.

She says when police arrived they were upset to hear about what happened on her phone call.

Long says an hour later, the police department called to apologize and informed her that they were investigating the matter.

“If you’re in that profession then you should be 100% ready for anything,” Long said.

5NEWS has requested the 911 audio but Fort Smith Police say it won't be ready until later this week.

Fort Smith Police Chief Danny Baker would not go on camera at this time, but did release the following statement saying in part:

"The matter is under investigation and there is nothing I can discuss about it at this time. The employee was immediately sent home on administrative leave where he/she will remain until the matter is concluded."

Baker says this is a serious issue and is being handled.

Long says she posted the incident on social media because she remembers in August when Fort Smith dispatcher Donna Reneau was under investigation for how she handled a 911 call during a drowning. Reneau was cleared of any wrongdoing but the police department did look at their operations, changed policies and looked into additional training.

“I don’t think that should’ve happened and it's still happening so I know that something needs to be done,” Long said.

She says she has not filed a formal complaint, but the police told her they are looking into the call.