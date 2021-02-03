56% of Fort Smith firefighters reject first access to vaccine

Out of the 145 firefighters with the Fort Smith Fire Department, 63 have been vaccinated, said Fire Chief Phil Christensen.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Less than half of Fort Smith police officers and firefighters have notified their departments they have received the COVID-19 vaccine. The Fort Smith Police Department has hosted two clinics, said Aric Mitchell FSPD public information officer, with 40 officers receiving both vaccine doses.

There are 146 sworn police officers in the department, Mitchell said, and it’s uncertain how many police officers have received one or both vaccine doses.

“We have had other officers choose to receive the vaccine(s) via their own doctors or pharmacies. Due to the confidential nature of medical records, employees are not required to report medical treatment they receive to the department, this includes vaccines. Therefore, we do not know the total number of officers who have received the vaccine,” Mitchell said.

Out of the 145 firefighters with the Fort Smith Fire Department, 63 have been vaccinated, said Fire Chief Phil Christensen. Of the remaining 82, 81 have said they either do not want the vaccine or they want to wait for further testing, Christensen said. The remaining one has either not scheduled or is listed as undecided.

“I’m done with mine. No pain, no side effects,” Christensen said.