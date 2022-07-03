XNA training exercises for first responders include mock plane crash

The Northwest Arkansas National Airport held a full-scale training exercise for first responders that included a mock plane crash.

HIGHFILL, Ark. — Training for an airplane fire was an exercise fire department across our area participated in on Monday, March 7.

The Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) Fire Department wants to be prepared for any scenario. That’s why today they held a full-scale training exercise involving more than 150 first responders from Benton and Washington counties. This type of full-scale training with a mock plane on fire is required by the Federal Aviation Administration every three years.

“It’s very important what we are doing today because it puts all our components in play with the aircraft emergencies, the aircraft response if we have a crash,” said Chief Chad Breeden.

The Northwest Arkansas National Airport brought in a simulator from Missouri that lights on fire. XNA Fire Chief Chad Breeden says training like this one really helps build their confidence.

“We’re going to go through our airport emergency plan and put that into play. So, it helps bringing everybody together and to be able to train together, to work together for when the real incident happens,” Breeden said.

Students from Bentonville High School’s ignite program even played as the victims. They were all in a bus away from the fire and were rescued and envaulted by first responders. Bentonville Fire Department division chief of training, Joey Bequette says you can never be prepared enough.

“The communication aspect is typically the hardest part of these drills and so we work on that and understanding that our skills are going to go across the board regardless of what kind of call but understanding how to talk to one another and how to work together in that situation to make this a seamless transition if there was a real event,” he said.

Those other fire departments that were at today’s training were Rogers, Centerton, Bentonville, Highfill, Springdale, cave springs and Fayetteville along with Central EMS.

The XNA Fire Department doesn’t just respond to calls here at the airport they also help out by responding to calls from neighboring agencies.

