Oklahoma judge blocks 2 abortion laws, allows 3 others

OKLAHOMA, USA — An Oklahoma judge has temporarily blocked two new anti-abortion laws from taking effect next month, including a measure that would prevent abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy.

District Judge Cindy Truong on Monday (Oct. 4) ruled that she would allow three other ones to take effect Nov. 1 that one abortion rights advocate says will be “catastrophic" to the ability of women to access abortion services.

Those three would create new restrictions on medication-induced abortions and require all doctors who perform abortions to be board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology.