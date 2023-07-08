Van Buren attorney denies allegations of wrongdoing for high fees

Gentry C. Wahlmeier denied wrongdoing in charging two developmentally disabled Arkansans nearly $200,000 for basic work.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VAN BUREN, Ark — Van Buren attorney Gentry C. Wahlmeier denied wrongdoing in charging two developmentally disabled Arkansans nearly $200,000 for basic work that should have taken at most a few hours.

As we reported in a June 12 cover story, Wahlmeier and his namesake law firm were accused in a Crawford County Circuit Court lawsuit of charging “unconscionable” fees to siblings Larry Boatright and Loreva Boatright, both of Alma, for his work in creating two supplemental needs trusts for them.

Wahlmeier denied the allegations of wrongdoing and is asking for a jury trial, according to the answer filed July 18.

To read more on Wahlmeier's case, our content partner Arkansas Business has the full article here.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device